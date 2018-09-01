Do you have what it takes to ride a bull?

Bull riding at the EISF

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair kicked off Friday, and this year’s event has many new features plus the annual classics.

There are games, rides, entertainment and even some mechanical bull riding.

For the past seven years, American Bull Riding has been bringing their bull for people to try.

The bull travels all over the country doing fairs, rodeos and festivals.

It just recently has been to states from Washington to Texas.

The bull moves at variable speeds from one to 10, so little kids to even the toughest bull riders can try it out.

"People say all the time it's the most interesting thing at the fair because you get to see people's reactions and expressions," Damon Munk, American Bull Riding. "They'll dare their friends to go on it and stuff like that. It's pretty funny."

Tristan Lewis tried to be one of those tough bull riders.

It is $8 to ride the big bull, and $5 to ride the smaller mechanical buffalo.

It will be located near the Big Dog Satellite free stage throughout the fair which goes until Saturday, Sept. 8.