Don't miss the EISF Penguin Olympic High Dive Show

Penguin divers at EISF

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - When you head over to the Eastern Idaho State Fair, don't miss the Penguin Olympic High Dive Show where, you guessed it, "Penguins" do some awesome tricks.

The Penguins, cleverly dressed humans, run around the diving boards and perform extreme dives.

The Penguins have all been divers for most of their lives, and the set contains four diving boards and two ladders with three diving platforms each.

"Its fun for the crowd to watch, but it's also just fun for us to do," said Penguin James Lichtenstein. "We push each other different ways, when we're up on the board. It's like hey, throw this dive with this many twists, this many flips. We love pushing each other up there as well."

You can catch their show at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day of the fair which goes until Saturday, Sept. 8.

