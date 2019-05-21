EISF announces 2019 headliners

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Eastern Idaho State Fair headliners for 2019 were announced Tuesday.

The 2019 theme is "Taste the Fun."

Opening on Friday, August 30 is Brett Young. Tickets go on sale for VIP members at 1 p.m. Tuesday. You can get tickets HERE.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Offspring will be performing, and on Friday, Sept. 6 Gabriel Iglesias will be performing.

You can watch the announcement below.

The fair will be held August 30 to September 7.

You can purchase tickets HERE.