Idaho State Civic Symphony performs in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County residents are getting the chance to hear some of the best music in the state. The Idaho State Civic Symphony will be performing two concerts on Friday and Saturday in Pocatello.

The orchestra will feature music from some of the most popular films of all time, accompanied by clips from the movies on a giant screen.

It’s happening at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University. You are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero to go along with the movie-inspired music.

Pre-concert activities begin tomorrow at 10 a.m.

This year, it’s also a food drive for Benny’s Pantry and organizers are asking the public to bring non-perishable items.

To purchase tickets, click HERE or call (208) 282-3595.