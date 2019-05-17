First responders learn new skills at Idaho State

MGN Image

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hundreds of first responders and emergency medical personnel are hard at work on the Idaho State University Campus to sharpen their skills and learn new techniques at the Emergency Medicine Conference.

The two day workshop helps EMT's, police, firefighters and emergency room doctors and nurses learn cutting edge techniques that add to their training and save lives.

Classes were offered in everything from pediatric trauma and human trafficking to fear-less emotion management and high-performance CPR.

The keynote speaker for the event is Dr. Michael Allsweed, Emergency Room Program Director at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada His hospital took care of 228 of the victims in the mass shooting in Las Vegas. He talked to the first responders about what lessons they learned how they can be more prepared.

Dr. Allsweed said "When you are in that kind of a mass casualty situation that most importantly you have to understand that the normal day to day rules that we all operate under are not written for these extreme events and what has to run the day is that you have to be able to do the best for the most number of people that you have regardless what the day to day rules actually would tell you to do."

The Annual Emergency Medicine Conference is presented by the Idaho State Continuing Education and workforce training.