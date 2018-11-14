Free flu vaccines available for uninsured individuals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Idaho Public Health will be providing free flu vaccine to uninsured individuals at all their office locations.

The free vaccine is limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last.

Eastern Idaho Public Health has offices in Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton Counties. Call the office location closest to you to make an appointment and reserve your dose.

The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Office is located at 1250 Hollipark Drive, and the phone number is (208) 533-3235.

A list of locations and phone numbers can be found HERE.

The flu season generally stretches from September through May and varies in severity each year. EIPH says it hits the senior population the hardest with young children a close second.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 90 percent of flu-related deaths in any single season occur in people older than 64.

The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against this serious disease.