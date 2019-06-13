Measles cases confirmed in Idaho for first time in nearly 2 decades

Measles outbreak hits the Gem State

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the first time since 2001, there are confirmed cases of measles in Idaho.

Two cases have been confirmed in the Panhandle region of the Gem State since late May.

So far, there haven't been any confirmed cases in the lower parts of the state, but Jeff Doerr of Southeastern Idaho Public Health said that doesn't mean it can't spread downstate.

"People are traveling, and, as you know, it's summer vacation time so people are going north, they're going south, catching planes, doing international travel because kids are out of school, all that. So it's just a matter of hopefully trying to keep everything contained," he said.

Nationwide, there have been more than 1,000 confirmed cases across 28 states this year, the highest total since 1992.

The virus is highly contagious and can be transmitted for several hours after someone who has it has left the room.

"So if then somebody else comes into that room, then, if they have not been vaccinated or properly vaccinated, they have a chance of picking that illness up," Doerr explained.

That being said, if you are vaccinated there is really no need to worry. According to Doerr, the vaccination is considered to be about 97 percent effective.

Doerr says people shouldn't be in a "worry situation," and that they should still go forward with all their summer plans, but said people should make sure their vaccinations are up to date if they plan on doing any international travel, especially if traveling to areas with ongoing outbreaks.

Those who have had both immunizations are generally considered to be good for life and people born before 1957 are considered to have "natural immunity" because it was so widespread at that point, according to Doerr.

Those who have questions or concerns are encouraged to contact their local health care provider.