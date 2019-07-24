Mobile mammograms encourage women to get tested for breast cancer

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women. One in eight women will be diagnosed with it at some point in their life, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The best way to prevent problems from getting worse is for women to conduct regular screenings, but in Idaho, this isn't happening often enough.

Idaho continues to rank as one of the lowest states in the U.S. among women who take preventative measures such as mammograms, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.

That's why the Portneuf Medical Center offers mobile mammograms.

The mammogram coach serves 200 women a month, all across Bannock County and southeast Idaho, including Preston and even areas of Wyoming.

"We want them to have this service available to them instead of taking a day off work, potentially having to drive long distance," said Angela Treasure, the Chief Nursing Officer at the PMC.

Since the program began in 1994, more than 100,000 women have been screened on the bus.

Providing a mobile mammogram bus is essential for Idaho, since, according to Treasure, the state ranks 47th in the nation for women being screened.

Only 25 to 35 percent of women in Idaho are getting the potentially life-saving medical screening, according to the Portneuf Medical Center.

One possible reason for the low number of screenings is fear that it will be uncomfortable.

"For those of us ladies that know about mammograms or have had them, I think the worry is that it's going to be painful," Treasure said.

However, her personal experience says differently.

"It's not. It's not painful, it's a simple screening and then its peace of mind knowing that screening is done," she said.

Once the screening is over, if a woman tests positive for breast cancer, the PMC can guide her through her treatment.

"The biopsy, diagnosis and treatment can all be carried out here at Portneuf," Treasure said.

If a business or organization is interested in scheduling an appointment with the bus, questions can be directed to 208-239-1500.