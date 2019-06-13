Rabid bat found in Bingham County

First rabid bat of the year identified in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has confirmed a bat has tested positive for rabies in Bingham County.

This is the first bat to test positive for rabies in Idaho this year.

Last year, 12 bats tested positive for rabies in Idaho.

While most bats do not carry rabies, rabies is a virtually 100% fatal viral illness in humans and other animals.

To protect yourself and your pets: