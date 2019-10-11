Raising mental illness awareness at ISU

Pixabay

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week.

Idaho State University and mental health professionals are combining forces to help bring mental health information to our community.

More than 30 different professionals and groups will be at the fair this weekend to help with everything from self care to treatment and recovery from mental illness.

Raelyn Price, Director of Continuing Education at Idaho State University says this fair is so important for the community.

"People need to know where to turn in their community, where they can go for help and where they can find more information and resources and that's what we are going to have," Price said. "We will have that coupled with some education on self care and then some beyond self care as well."

The event is free, and you can drop in anytime Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Mental Health Resource fair will be held at the Roy F. Christensen Building on the Idaho State University Campus.

Speakers will be discussing self care topics every hour on the hour and mental health beyond self care topics will be presented on the half hour.