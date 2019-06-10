Wyoming reports first case of West Nile Virus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - An adult in Campbell County, Wyoming is the state's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV).

The Wyoming Department of Health and Welfare said it's not too early for people to take steps to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites.

"In past years, we typically haven't seen cases reported until late in July or August," said Infectious Disease Epidemiology Unit Manager Clay Van Houten said. "We don't think this early case necessarily means we're in for a tough season, but we want people to know they should protect themselves."

There were four West Nile cases in Wyoming last year, including one death in Goshen County.

Spread most commonly by mosquitoes, Van Houten said most people who get infected by WNV don't have symptoms. "We expect many people who are ill due to WNV are not getting tested, which makes it difficult to know the true number of cases," Van Houten said.

Among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Health officials suggest we remember the "5-D's" of WNV prevention:

1) DAWN and 2) DUSK – Mosquitos prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid spending time outside during these times.

3) DRESS – Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.

4) DRAIN – Mosquitos breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining and/or removing.

5) DEET – Use an insect repellent containing DEET (N, N-diethyl-m-toluamide). When using DEET, be sure to read and follow label instructions. Other insect repellents such as Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus can also be effective.