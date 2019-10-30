Your Health Idaho insurance enrollment starts Friday

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Open Enrollment begins Friday for 2020 health insurance coverage. Through December 16, Your Health Idaho says Idahoans can shop, compare, and enroll in an insurance plan through the state health insurance exchange.

There will be 116 medical and 13 dentals plans offered through six participating insurance carriers at Your Health Idaho.

The "Medicaid expansion", approved by voters last year, will extend coverage to more people with incomes of 0-138% of Federal Poverty Level. Your Health Idaho estimates 18,000 people who received a tax credit through the exchange last year will be eligible for the Medicaid program beginning in January.

Those who had Your Health Idaho coverage last year, but now qualify for the Medicaid expansion will not be automatically renewed this year. All others will be automatically renewed into comparable coverage for 2020.

Exchange Executive Director Pat Kelly encourages people seeking coverage to use a comparison tool and consider their options. Some plans can vary by county.

"In 2020, every county in the state has at least three insurance carriers to choose from, and most have four. At YourHealthIdaho.org, not only can Idahoans shop and compare plans side-by side, but they can also search for provider networks and prescription drug coverage to make sure the plan they purchase really works for them," Kelly said.

Your Health Idaho is the only place Idahoans can access a tax credit designed to help lower monthly insurance premiums. People within certain income ranges may also qualify for cost-sharing reductions to help off-set out of pocket costs like co-pays and deductibles.

In 2019, one in four exchange customers paid $0 per month. Those who received a tax credit saved 80%, on average, on their monthly premium.