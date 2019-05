The Idaho Falls Zoo has a new baby Bactrian Camel.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Zoo has a new baby Bactrian Camel.

He was born Saturday, May 18 to mother Zasu and father Goby, and he is their third child.

Bactrian camels are native to Mongolia.

You can enter a name suggestion for the new baby camel HERE.