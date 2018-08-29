Emaciated mountain lion euthanized

MGN Online

CODY, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife officials have euthanized a mountain lion suspected of killing a deer fawn and a house cat in northern Wyoming.



Luke Ellsbury, a biologist with Wyoming Game and Fish, says the department received word of a dead deer cached in the backyard of a home in Cody on Monday. The partially eaten house cat was found nearby.



Wildlife officials captured a young female mountain lion at the home and decided to put it down because it was sick and emaciated.



A full necropsy is planned at the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Health Laboratory lab in Laramie.