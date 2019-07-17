Grizzly cub alone near Wyoming pass reunites with mother

Public Domain/Jacob W. Frank / NPS Photo

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife watchers say a grizzly bear cub that was lingering alone near a mountain pass in western Wyoming has reunited with its mother.



The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the mother bear and cub, nicknamed Felicia and Pepper, were spotted together near Togwotee Pass on Tuesday.



Onlookers had feared the cub was possibly orphaned after its mother wasn't spotted with it. Cubs are not likely to survive on their own.



Wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen, who has been following the pair, previously said the mother and cub might have simply lost track of each other.



Photographer Jack Bayles says the mother accepted the cub back and the cub has tried to nurse.