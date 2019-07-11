Idaho Falls Zoo has new bird species

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can now see a new bird species at the Idaho Falls Zoo. A female Lady Ross' turaco is from the San Diego Safari Park. She is a bright indigo-blue with a red crest on her head and a brilliant yellow beak.

Lady Ross' turacos are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' (AZA) Species Survival Plans (SSP). At this time, the Idaho Falls Zoo participates in 44 SSPs such as African penguins, snow leopards, and now, the Lady Ross' turaco.

Animal curator Darrell Markum said the zoo is scheduled to receive a male from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in the fall.

"With his arrival, we are hoping the pair will do their part to help conserve their species by having a clutch of eggs shortly thereafter," Markum said.

The Lady Ross' turaco can be seen in the African aviaries near the zebra and lion exhibits.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.