Idaho Falls
45°
Idaho Falls
44°
Pocatello
46°
Home
News
Local News
National News
News Video
Crime Tracker
Scam Alerts
Photo Galleries
Livestream KIFI
Livestream KIDK
Event Livestream
Weather
FirstAlert VIPIR Radar
8-Day-Forecast
Severe Weather Alerts
Sky Cams
Road Report
Spirit of Idaho
Ski Report
Video
Livestream KIFI
Livestream KIDK
Event Livestream
Local
Weather
Sports
National
Entertainment
Sports
High School Athletics
Athlete of the Week
Sportsline Stumper
Idaho State Athletics
Boise State Athletics
BYU Athletics
Lifestyle
Pay It Forward
Obituaries
Events
At the Movies
Automotive
Entertainment
Family
Food
Gas Prices
Health
House and Home
Prevent Child Abuse
Stroke Awareness
Technology
Travel
Marketplace
Ultimate Golf Card 2019
Dinetown Card
Hometown Professionals
Weekly Deals
Ask the Expert
PLAY
Idaho Museum of Natural History Ticket Giveaway
Care Package for Soldiers
Spirit of Idaho Winners April 2019
Spirit of Idaho Contest
Sportsline Stumper
Sportsline Contest Rules
Contest Rules
Share
Submit Tips/Pics/Video
Download Apps
Sign up for Newsletters
Connect Via Social
About
TV Listings
Advertise with Us
Closed Captioning
Contact Us
Meet the Team
FCC Public File KIFI
FCC Public File KIDK
FCC Public File K49ND-D
EEO Form
Jobs
About the Area
Scholarships
Our Partners
Translator Information
Search
Contests
Idaho Museum of Natural History Ticket Giveaway
Posted:
May 20, 2019 10:46 AM MDT
Updated:
May 20, 2019 10:46 AM MDT
**Note: This page may take a few seconds to load. If it doesn't load, click
HERE
.**
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
Most Popular Stories
Top Stories
Officials identify pilot killed in southwestern Idaho crash
Simplot proposes land exchange...again
Pocatello man who killed himself after running from police had outstanding bench warrant
GoFundMe
19-year-old dies during LDS Church mission in Mexico
Latter-day Saint church building in Provo vandalized
Jackson names interim Town Attorney
Facebook
LAKANA