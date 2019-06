Kids get soaked on last day of school

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Students at Falls Valley Elementary School in Bonneville School District 93 had a bit of fun with the Idaho Falls Fire Department Friday.

Kids were hosed down and drenched thanks to the Idaho Falls firefighters. No one was left dry because if the fire engine's giant water hose.

The fire department brought a firetruck to the school to celebrate the last day of school.