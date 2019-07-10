Fish and Game gets girls ready for hunting season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Fish and Game is teaching its annual Ladies and Girls Hunter Education Class at the southeast region's office in Pocatello.

Tessa Atwood, the instructor, says the course is designed to help girls of all ages overcome an intimidating classroom setting.

"Most of the people in my family are girls, and like when the pioneers hunted, it was a boy thing. So, I think that by taking this class it can show that it can be a girl thing, too," said Brooklyn Campbell, a student in the course.

The course is taught by female instructors who have experience hunting solo. The students also learn practical solutions to overcome obstacles that many women face in the field while hunting.

"We teach this class how to field dress by themselves and it requires packing a little bit more equipment in their pack, and really just becoming confident and knowing that they can do it," Atwood said.

Atwood says her favorite part about teaching this course is when the girls who are shier start to open up.

"When our quiet girls start to come out of their shell. You know, day two is when that really starts to happen," Atwood said. "They really start asking the questions that are on their mind."

Campbell is excited about being able to hunt with her dad and sisters.

"All of the bears and mountain lions and stuff that my sisters shot and that he shot, he makes them into rugs and they go in our house. So, I really want to say that that's my bear. I want to have my own thing," Campbell said.

The course is 15 to 18 hours long, spread out over five days. Idaho Fish and Game teaches a variety of outdoor educations courses.

"We do that because we want people to get excited about the outdoors, get connected to the outdoors, and maybe introduce them to some new ways to recreate that they maybe hadn't thought of before," said Jennifer Jackson, regional communications manager.

On Aug. 3, IFG will host Hunting University, a new course for the public. Anyone, regardless of skill or age, is welcome to attend. People can learn about archery, trap shooting, elk and mule deer hunting, and even how to hunt with falcons.

"Maybe you have questions about basic first aid, maybe you have questions about some of the hunting rules and regulations. We can answer those questions there with a variety of activities and demonstrations that we’ll be holding," Jackson said.