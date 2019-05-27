Family

Free Monday night fishing at Ryder Park

Posted: May 27, 2019 02:43 PM MDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 04:12 PM MDT

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Every Monday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day will be a free fishing event at Becker Pond.

Becker Pond is located at Ryder Park in Idaho Falls across from Teton Toyota on Sunnyside.

No fishing license is required from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday nights to those who register with Fish and Game staff at the brown fishing shed located in the Ryder Park parking lot.

Fishing poles, tackle and bait will be loaned out free of charge on a first come first served basis. 

Staff will be available at the event to teach some basic fishing skills and even help you take care of any fish that you catch.

