Lava Zipline Adventure gets families outside and moving

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Lava Zipline Adventure isn't just a zip line. It's also a challenging athletic course.

"We try to find the right balance for everybody on all different levels," said Milan Zabka, the creator of the company.

Zabka came to Lava Hot Springs in 1999 but didn't create the adventure course until a birthday left him with a new sense of direction.

"I received all these cards, and they were very depressing. They said 'OK, now you're going down the hill because half your life is over," Zabka said. "And I said, 'OK, guys, that's-pretty much screw you.'"

Age doesn't stop Zabka, and he doesn't think it should stop anyone.

"Lots of people who come through here, they turn 40, 50, and they say 'No, we cannot do it anymore, we are too old' and I don't believe that," Zabka said.

Once he started building the course, the ideas kept flooding in. Now, instead of a lone zip line, people can climb, drop and even test their balance.

Brandon Clark and his daughter, Kyah, came to Lava Hot Springs for a funeral but decided to try to have some fun.

"It's one of the best things we've done all weekend," Clark said.

"All that was going through my head is that I wanna come back here tomorrow... and every day," Kyah said.

Zabka still has ideas brewing for what's to come next, but for now, the zip line remains a place for families to get outside.