EISF crowns new food champions

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Whether baked, grilled or fried, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a food selection for everyone.

The 7th annual Best Fair Food Awards were chosen from four categories:

Best New Entrée

Best New Sweet Item

Fairest of them All

Sweetest of them All

Local media representatives tasted each entry and judged it based on appearance and taste.

Best New Entree Winners

1st - Gourmet Tacono - La Casita Mexican Food

2nd - Garlic Crab Fries - The Pit Stop

3rd - The Goldie - Outlaw Catering

Best New Sweet Winners

1st - Peaches and Dream Churro Donut - CR Fish and Things

2nd - Bacon Potato Ice Cream - Mama and Poppa Leo's

3rd - Summer Lovin Cone - Creamy Creations

And now for the two Grand Champion Winners!

Fairest of them all Entree Winners

1st - Cowboy Burger - Billman's

2nd - Bacon Crazy Corn - Mexican Crazy Corn

3rd - Prime Rib Sandwich - Billman's

Sweetest of them all Winners

1st - Mamma Banana - Creamy Creations

2nd - Toffee Tumbler - Sweet Temptations

3rd - Churro Donut - CR Fish and Things

Each winner received a banner to hang in their booth declaring them 2018 champions, and the Grand Champion winners have the honor of displaying the traveling Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week.

You can view a map of the vendors below. 2018 EISF Food Map The fair runs Friday, August 31, through Saturday, September 8.

Complete fair schedules HERE.