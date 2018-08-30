EISF crowns new food champions
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Whether baked, grilled or fried, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has a food selection for everyone.
The 7th annual Best Fair Food Awards were chosen from four categories:
- Best New Entrée
- Best New Sweet Item
- Fairest of them All
- Sweetest of them All
Local media representatives tasted each entry and judged it based on appearance and taste.
Best New Entree Winners
- 1st - Gourmet Tacono - La Casita Mexican Food
- 2nd - Garlic Crab Fries - The Pit Stop
- 3rd - The Goldie - Outlaw Catering
Best New Sweet Winners
- 1st - Peaches and Dream Churro Donut - CR Fish and Things
- 2nd - Bacon Potato Ice Cream - Mama and Poppa Leo's
- 3rd - Summer Lovin Cone - Creamy Creations
And now for the two Grand Champion Winners!
Fairest of them all Entree Winners
- 1st - Cowboy Burger - Billman's
- 2nd - Bacon Crazy Corn - Mexican Crazy Corn
- 3rd - Prime Rib Sandwich - Billman's
Sweetest of them all Winners
- 1st - Mamma Banana - Creamy Creations
- 2nd - Toffee Tumbler - Sweet Temptations
- 3rd - Churro Donut - CR Fish and Things
Each winner received a banner to hang in their booth declaring them 2018 champions, and the Grand Champion winners have the honor of displaying the traveling Golden Corndog and Golden Apple trophies during fair week.
You can view a map of the vendors below. The fair runs Friday, August 31, through Saturday, September 8.
