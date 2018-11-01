Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos today
It might not be 'Taco Tuesday,' but you can still enjoy a free taco today at Taco Bell.
Taco Bell will be giving away free tacos on from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. thanks to a promo to offer free Doritos Locos Tacos to all if anyone playing in the World Series stole a base during the games.
This year’s base-stealing taco hero is Mookie Betts, an outfielder for the Boston Red Sox.
If you who can’t make it to T-Bell in those few hours, can get a taco voucher online and grab yours anytime today.
This is the seventh season they have run the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promo.
