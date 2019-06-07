What's the quality of our produce?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Every year the Environmental Working Group releases a produce list called the "Dirty Dozen," but what is this list and what does it mean for your health?

"I think it awakens people that they did not realize, that some of the most popular and most nutritious food actually are covered in pesticides," said nutritional therapy practitioner at Discover a Healthier You, Kimberly King.

The EWG's list consists of the twelve fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residues, based on laboratory tests done by the Department of Agriculture's Pesticide Testing Program, and The Food and Drug Administration.

Pesticides in this sense are chemicals that are sprayed on plants to kill unwanted insects, plants, rodents, and molds. They prevent pests from destroying produce but also expose humans to residues through their diet.

"What you should do with the dirty dozen list is use it, if those are your most favorite foods that you see on there, I would definitely consider buying them organic. If your choice though is between organic and not eating them, I would eat them. They're still full of vitamins and minerals, those foods on the list are still very healthy for you to eat."

Many who take a look at the Dirty Dozen list will see some of their favorite produce items, a personal fan favorite around here sits at number twelve on the list.

"I know, our potatoes, we love them, but they are often heavily sprayed."

Ultimately the Dirty Dozen list, is meant to make people aware of what's on the produce they're eating and encourage them to choose a healthier organic option if they're able to.

"You still want to eat all of your fruits and vegetables, you shouldn't become afraid of the food you're eating because that's not healthy either."

You can view the complete Dirty Dozen list here.