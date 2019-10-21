Idaho gas prices edge up again

MGN Online

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - GasBuddy's latest report shows Idaho gas prices rose 2.3 cents per gallon over the past week.

At the time of its survey Sunday, prices averaged $2.78 per gallon at 802 stations surveyed. That is 6.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 32.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Across the state, prices vary widely, by as much 65 cents per gallon. Prices range from $2.54 at the low end to $3.19 at the high end.

The national average price has dropped .7 cents per gallon the past week at an average $2.63 per gallon.

GasBuddy reports that while national prices showed little change, there were sharp changes in various places across the country.

"The Pacific Northwest saw prices rising as refinery maintenance and overall supply tightness in the area pushed prices notably higher in Oregon and Washington while California saw additional relief after myriad refinery issues pushed them up weeks ago," said Gas Buddy petroleum analysis head Patrick DeHaan. "While we await any evidence of a trade deal signed between China and the U.S. we remain in a period of overall volatility at a time of year we're accustomed to seeing prices fall. Expect this roller coaster to continue- I can't remember an autumn where we saw so many factors that could impact prices so quickly and in such different directions."

