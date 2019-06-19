Blackfoot movie mill holds official ribbon cutting

Blackfoot movie mill holds ribbon cutting

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Blackfoot Movie Mill held its official ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.

The theater has been open since November but today they officially introduced themselves to the public.

Their state-of-the-art laser projectors are a new system that only the Movie Mill offers.

Their seven-theater facility can hold up to 900 people.

Movie Mill owner, Kent Lott, says, they are excited to be a part of the Blackfoot community and hope to provide the best movie experience possible.

"The reason we're doing the ribbon cutting now, is we thought we'd be open for Jurassic World last year on the 22nd of June and we didn't make it, we didn't open until November," said Lott. " So we thought it would be fun to do it now, that we're coming up on the 22nd."