Blackfoot Movie Mill to open Friday

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - As the Blackfoot Pool closes, a movie theater opens.

The Blackfoot Movie Mill is set to open Friday night and will offer something no other theater in the state can.

It will show its films with laser projectors. A new system that only the Blackfoot Movie Mill can currently offer.

In addition to the amazing sound and colors, the theater offers reasonable prices on snacks and refreshments. 25 cent candy!

Owner Kent Lott said he wanted the top of the line equipment and services because "we want people to drive to Blackfoot to see movies. We want people to come here and dine here in Blackfoot. Which really, other than the fair, there's probably not a lot of things to drive people to Blackfoot."

Four of the theaters will be open on Friday but the Blackfoot Mill Mill have seven total with a capacity of nearly 900 when it is completed.

