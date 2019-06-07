No license required: Saturday is Free Fishing Day in Idaho

© Brandpoint

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Saturday, June 8 is Free Fishing Day, and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game invites veteran and novice anglers of all ages, residents and nonresidents alike, to celebrate the day by fishing anywhere in Idaho without a license.

Though fishing license requirements are suspended for this special day, all other rules, such as limits or tackle restrictions, remain in effect.

Here's a list of events. For details about an event, call the regional office during business hours, and for exact locations, visit our special Free Fishing Day map page:

Browse statewide events map

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

1 p.m. MDT) Edson Fichter Pond (11 a.m. – 3 p.m. MDT)

Pond (11 a.m. 3 p.m. MDT) Kelly Park Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

1 p.m. MDT) Grace Fish Hatchery (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Upper Snake Region

Becker Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

1 p.m. MDT) Trail Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

1 p.m. MDT) Rexburg City Ponds (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

1 p.m. MDT) Mill Creek Pond (9 a.m. – 1 p.m. MDT)

Salmon Region

Sawtooth Kids Pond (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. MDT)

3 p.m. MDT) Blue Mountain Meadow Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MDT)

12 p.m. MDT) Kids Creek Pond (8 a.m. – 12 p.m. MDT)

The department will stock trout in select locations before the event to increase your chances of landing a fish. Check out the fish stocking page to find out where the fish trucks have been lately.