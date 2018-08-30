Outdoor Games

Wyoming hunters have fashionable options

Aug 30, 2018

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) - There's a new fashion option for Wyoming big game hunters. Fluorescent pink.

A new law makes the color available to big game and trophy hunters, except those hunting during the special archery season. Hunters are required to wear one exterior garment of fluorescent orange or fluorescent pink in a visible manner. That includes a hat, shirt, jacket, vest or sweater.

Either color is legal.

If a hunter wishes to wear more than one fluorescent exterior garment in the field, they can wear both fluorescent orange and fluorescent pink.

Officially, pantone 806 C, shown here, is a good standard.

