Young angler breaks state record with 36.5 inch rainbow trout

LAKE PEND OREILLE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - An 8-year-old angler set a new catch-and-release record for Gerrard rainbow trout.

Sophie Egizi wrangled up the 36.5-inch monster while trolling flies on Idaho's famous Lake Pend Oreille in early October.

Lake Pend Oreille has a reputation for producing trophy trout. The lake still holds the certified weight record for Gerrard rainbow of 37 pounds set in 1947.

The lake also recently produced a new catch-and-release record bull trout set by Aaron Fox at 29 inches.

Gerrard rainbow trout in Idaho are unique to the Clark Fork River drainage and have long been handled as a separate trout record species because of their notorious trophy sizes.

You can learn more about the catch-and-release record program and how to apply on the State Record Fish page

