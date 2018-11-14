Pay It Forward: Pocatello Cycle

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pocatello Cycle is giving back to the community. Twenty-five Thanksgiving dinners for 25 years in business. Photo Todd Kunz.

Copyright 2018 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Pocatello Cycle is giving back to the community. Twenty-five Thanksgiving dinners for 25 years in business. Photo Todd Kunz.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIDK/KXPI) - Pocatello Cycle is a mom and pop motorcycle shop that's been in business for 25 years. The owners want to say thanks to the community in a unique way.

"Really we don't want any kind of gain. We just want to give back," said owner Byron Roan.

Go inside the shop on Yellowstone Avenue any morning and you will probably find people there hanging out in a friendly place, just talking.

"People we're surrounded by. Absolutely the biggest thing," said Jan Roan.

Byron and Jan Roan are the owners. Most all the locals know him as By-Roan, and this is By-Roan's Bike Shop. The staff of four services customers from Utah, Wyoming, Montana and western Idaho during their busy season. And not just the biker community.

"There's been occasions where I've had wheelchairs come in. Guys wanted rear-view mirrors put on them, walkers with broken brakes. Just all kinds of little stuff for people," said Byron.

In the beginning, they said there were a lot of 24/7's.

"Just a lot of hours. A lot of hard work," said Byron.

And now, 25 years and one month later ...

"We've got a great community. Without our community we wouldn't be here today. They supported us all this time. It's just time to give back a little bit," said Byron.

Twenty-five turkeys for 25 years in business.

"One turkey dinner per year," said Byron.

"How are you pulling this off?" asked Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz.

"Right out of the pocket," said Byron, slapping his back pocket. "And we're asking people to send us letters instead of social media or texts. We're trying to help the postal service," he said.

"Yeah, so if we can get a letter or a postcard with a family in need," said Jan.

"Yeah," said Byron.

"What's so easy for most of us, is so hard for other people and we just want to give back and say 'thank you,'" said Jan.

Time to Pay It Forward.

"Well without our community and the good people that we have here, we'd been out of business 14 years ago," said Byron.

"Byron, how are you?" said a man entering the store.

"Good," replied Byron.

"I'm Kory (Carling) with Mountain America Credit Union," the man said.

"Well, how do you do?" replied Byron.

"We've heard about what you are doing and providing these meals for our community. And we want to be a part of this," said Carling.

"OK," said Byron, a bit confused.

"And I've brought with me today $500 in cash," said Carling.

"Oh wow!" said Byron and Jan together.

"That we want to Pay It Forward on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union, and be a part of this and provide these meals for this community and be a part of your 25 years in this community and continue the good that you're doing for this community," said Carling.

"Well, thank you very much!" said Byron.

"So on behalf of Mountain America Credit Union, we are going to Pay It Forward to you," said Carling.

"Thank you," said Byron.

"That's amazing," said Jan.

"You're welcome. Continue doing what you're doing," said Carling.

"Thank you so much. Wow," said Jan.

"You betcha," said Carling.

"See. This community right there," said Jan.

"Right there, yeah. That's what we get all the time," said Byron.

"Yep," said Jan.

"Awesome," said Carling.

"That's fantastic," said Bryon.

People can nominate a family in need with a letter in person or by mailing it to:

Pocatello Cycle

Attn: Turkey Dinner

260 Yellowstone Ave.

Pocatello, Idaho 83201

They need the nomination letters by Monday, Nov. 19 so they can put everything together and deliver in time for Thanksgiving.

"Pay It Forward" airs the second Wednesday of every month. If you know of a nonprofit organization or someone who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to the area, click on "Pay It Forward" on the right side of our website and fill out the form, or send an email to KIDK Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz at tkunz@kidk.com.

