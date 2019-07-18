Discounted cat adoptions from Pocatello Animal Services extended through Sept. 30

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With the help of The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter, cat and kitten adoption prices have been slashed through September.

The group is picking up a portion of adoption fees through September 30, bringing feline adoption prices down to $25 for cats and $35 for kittens. The discount amounts to more than 60 percent off.

“We have a great selection of cats and kittens and you’re sure to find the special one you have been looking for,” said Ron Knapp, Interim Animal Services Director. “Thank you to The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter who continue to support our efforts and make events like this possible.”

The price of adoption includes vaccinations, licensing, collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.