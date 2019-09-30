Pocatello Animal Services lowers cat adoption prices

Copyright 2019 NPG of Idaho. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Soon you’ll be able to add a feline member to your family for less.

Starting October 1, Pocatello Animal Services is lowering the cost of cat and kitten adoptions to $35 for cats and $50 for kittens.

“There has never been a better time than now to find your new best friend and take them home,” Interim Animal Services Director Ron Knapp said. “We have cats that will fit well with every family. From playful to those that just want to lounge around, we’re sure you can find the special cat you’ve been looking for.”

The price of adoption includes vaccinations, licensing, collar, spay or neuter surgery and a microchip for permanent identification.

The shelter will change its hours of operation on Saturdays beginning October 12. Beginning that Saturday, the shelter will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Many times, people working during the week only have the ability to visit our shelter on the weekend,” Knapp said. “Extending our business hours on Saturdays will give more people the opportunity to visit. Hopefully, that means more of our animals will find their forever homes.”

The hours of operation Monday through Friday will remain the same, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the shelter closed on Sundays.