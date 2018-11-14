Expect traffic delays as Rigby roundabout paving begins

Related Stories Roundabout construction begins Monday in Rigby

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Paving on the new Rigby roundabout at the Farnsworth Way and Stockham Blvd. intersection is scheduled to begin Thursday, Nov. 15.

Idaho Transportation Department officials say the roundabout will "achieve a smoother traffic flow and easier access."

You can expect traffic delays and are asked to plan ahead and consider an alternate route until paving is completed on Sunday, Nov. 18.

The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of November, with vegetation seeding in spring 2019.

ITD provides an example of how a roundabout works below.