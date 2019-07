IFFD

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Firefighters responded quickly to put down a fire southwest of the Soccer Complex at W. 33rd South at 2:48 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire began as a controlled burn that got out of control, spreading into brush and some tires.

An engine, ladder truck, water tender, and ambulance were sent to the fire. They were working to keep it away from homes, several outbuildings, and farm equipment.