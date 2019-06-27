"Cool Rain in the Park" kicks off its third year at Alameda Park

Cool Rain in the Park kicks off Thursday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - On Thursday, as dozens of parents and children gathered at Alameda Park, the Pocatello Fire Department hooked a truck up to a hydrant and let it rain.

There was no fire or emergency, just the kickoff of the annual "Cool Rain in the Park" series.

"I think it's a great way to engage with the kids," Kim Stouse of the Pocatello Fire Department said. "It's in a fun fashion so that it's fun but it can also be educational."

While the first half hour of the event is spent spraying down anyone in range, the Department eventually closes the valve and spends time giving kids fire safety tips.

"Make sure you check your smoke alarm. You know, have you practiced your fire drill lately? And that's our opportunity where we really can connect with the kids," Stouse said.

The kids, wet and smiling, really enjoyed cooling off.

"I expected to get like a little wet, but I got like soaked," Rose said.

"I didn't expect it to go that far or that high," eight-year-old Emersen added.

But the event also asks kids to keep fire safety in mind, something that one participant says he's already put to use.

"Lately, my mom's been cooking and the smoke alarm keeps going off. And every time that happens my mom has to put the fan on and I have to go press the button on the smoke detector," Lucas explained.

Lucas' friend Adrian said the event is a great way to learn and have fun.

"Because if you don't know about smoke detectors, it will help you too," the 10-year-old said.

There will be two more "Cool Rain in the Park" events this summer, one in July at Raymond Park and the final one in August at Caldwell Park.