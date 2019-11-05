'Men's Health Matters' seminar being offered at Portneuf Medical Center

Mens health seminar

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For years, November has been dubbed Men's Health Awareness Month.

Organizations like Movember use the time to highlight those battling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and other health problems highly prevalent in men.

The Portneuf Medical Center is providing opportunities for local men (and women) to take the time to check up on their health.

On Tuesday evening, a community seminar called "Men's Health Matters" will allow people the chance to hear firsthand from PMC doctors what men need to be aware of when monitoring their health and what resources are available to treat any issues.

Kidney problems, heart disease, urological issues, back and joint pain among other topics will be discussed at the seminar.

The panel will be led by a team of all-male doctors: Richard Cline, Austin Myers, Jacob Wendling and Jacob DeLaRosa.

"We've a lot of patients that have come in because they've been asked by their family members. Somebody has said, 'Come on, come get your heart checked out.' Maybe they've been having pains and groans and all sorts of things, so come on and get checked out," DeLaRosa said.

Seminars like this are important because men often avoid addressing health problems.

"In fact, many men wait until they are faced with a health crisis or until someone pushes them to make an appointment," said the PMC website.

On Friday, the PMC offered its first-ever hernia screening to the public. Of the 20 or so people who attended, nearly 75 percent had potential for a hernia and were asked to schedule a follow-up appointment.

