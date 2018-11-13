"Schoolhouse Rock" comes to local high school stage

Schoolhouse Rock performed at Bonneville

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Bonneville High School’s theater department will present the musical “Schoohouse Rock” to all the 5th and 6th graders who feed into their school from several elementaries.

Bonneville music director Steve Dresen remembered growing up watching and learning from the “Schoolhouse Rock” educational cartoon. He thought it was time for a new generation to enjoy those songs too.

"Even in hindsight I believe they represent the hay day of educational programming where there were these incredibly clever songs that were made up, but it was completely educational and they were things that we had fun learning as we were watching and listening to it, so we thought it was a neat opportunity to join generations," Dresen said.

Student Ben Hansen has learned to love musical theater. He's excited that Tuesday all the 5th and 6th graders from schools that feed into Bonneville will get an early taste of seeing plays.

"If I would have found what I found in musical theater earlier, that would have been a really great blessing to me, so just sharing what we have here with the kids will be really great." Hansen said.

Emily Hansen loves the theater too. She's excited how this show will be a learning as well as an entertaining experience for the 5th and 6th graders.

"I love that the kids get to have a different form of education through music and dance and get to have that instead of just through textbook or teacher's instruction.. It's a good way to learn," Hansen said.

“Schoolhouse Rock” runs Thursday through Saturday a 7pm at the Bonneville High School little theater. Tickets are $4 for students and $6 for adults and are available at the door and at bonnevillebees.ludustickets.com