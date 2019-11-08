"Super Operation" targets illegally parked vehicles

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Police will launch a campaign Tuesday, November 12, to remove illegally parked and abandoned vehicles around the city.

Ahead of the operation, Police are asking residents to report any abandoned vehicles to the Idaho Falls Emergency Communications Center at 208-529-1200. People who have an illegally parked vehicle that could be considered abandoned should move it to a legal place or risk seeing it towed or moved.

Police say they receive daily nuisance, hazard, and visibility complaints about abandoned vehicles, especially during the winter months when snow plows are running.

Police dispatchers track the complaints and staff officers are dispatched to address them between other high-priority calls.

As part of the Tuesday "Super Operation," a dedicated team of officers and staff will spend the day identifying, ticketing, and towing abandoned vehicles and other parking violations. They will particularly focus on narrow streets in residential neighborhoods.

According to code, abandoned vehicles will have a notice attached to the vehicle giving the owner 48 hours to move it or it will be towed. After 48 hours, officers have authority to have the vehicle towed.

This weekend, Animal Control, Ordinance, Citizen's Watch, and regular Police Officers will be tagging any suspected abandoned vehicles. On Tuesday, they will be towed.