'Tonight you're gonna feel it:' Bannock County fireworks show expected to blow people away

Bannock County fireworks celebration expected to wow audience

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Crews spent a large part of Thursday making sure all of the pyrotechnics were ready to roll for the Bannock County Independence Day Celebration.

Thousands and thousands of shells now line the lower field at the event center, waiting to be set off.

"This year is going to be bigger and better than before," Bingham Health Care's director of marketing, Jericho Cline, explained.

"In our estimation there are fireworks shows that you see and then there are fireworks shows that you feel. And here in Pocatello, at the Tribute to America fireworks show, you're gonna get both," he said.

This is the second year Bingham has partnered with the county to put on the show. It's also the 33rd year in the pyrotechnics field for Al Burns, VP of Fireworks West.

Burns said he got into the field "by accident," but he's spent the last three decades playing with fire.

He said this year's show is going to be something special.

"For the people up there on the field, the soccer field, they're going to see frontages of special, close proximity pyrotechnics that perhaps they've never seen before," Burns said, "it'll be great."

The approximately 32-minute long show will feature a synchronized display of videos, music and fireworks that Burns says will be something you won't forget.

"I promise," he said.

The show is set to begin at the Bannock County Events Center and Portneuf Wellness Complex at 10 p.m.