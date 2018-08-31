100 deadliest days number already higher than last year

High numbers for 100 deadliest days

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - There has been a death on the road nearly every day during the 100 deadliest days of summer. There is still one more weekend to go before the 100 deadliest days comes to an end.

The Idaho Department of Transportation says this year's numbers already exceed last year's. There were 91 road deaths between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend last year. This year, as of Wednesday, there were 93. ITD says distracted driving has caused more than 90 percent of the deadly crashes.

"Our recommendation, what we're trying to push for is be engaged, be an engaged driver," said Megan Stark with ITD. "We want you to arrive alive. Wherever you're going just drive safe and please just pay attention."

When we look at the number of deaths on the road from the start of the year to now, it's already high compared to last year. In 2017, from January through Labor Day weekend, there were 156. As of Wednesday, this year has already seen 160 deaths. With Labor Day weekend approaching, ITD says it has already seen more drivers on the road as summer ends.

"We're starting to see an influx in driving. Nothing more than the normal for Labor Day weekend, we are seeing an influx in drivers," Stark said.

Idaho State Police troopers aren't taking any chances this weekend with impaired drivers.

"ISP is having a no refusal weekend for impaired driving," Stark said. "So be aware, ISP is out watching. So please just drive safe."

ITD wants to remind you, do not text and drive, if you are tired, pull over, and never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.