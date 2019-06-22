10th annual Run for Wray fundraiser at Grand Targhee

ALTA, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) -

Today was the 10th annual Run For Wray Fundraiser event at Grand Targhee ski area. It's a race up the mountain in memory of Wray Landon, who died in an avalanche 10 years ago.

It's an event that seems to be growing every year, with more than 100 people registering for the race. Although the race is a tribute to Wray Landon, it's also a fundraiser for conservation.

Only in its second week of mountain bike season, it's runners who took over the mountain Saturday. The race was a 3-mile run, climbing more than 2,000 feet to the summit.

"Some of these people have done this I believe every year, and they're doing it because of Wray," said Lani Landon, Wray Landon's mother.

Ten years ago, Wray Landon, an avid skier, died in an avalanche on South Teton's southeast face.

"We're honored that they're doing it because of Wray. And, as I told them in the beginning, I hope they have Wray's spirit helping them come up, and we're just honored they're here because of Wray," Lani Landon said.

Wray Landon was an outdoorsman and worked for the Regional Teton Land Trust. He was passionate about wildlife and preserving it for years to come. It only made sense to continue his work through a conservation foundation.

"He was an incredible staff worker at the Land Trust. He was our stewardship person and did a lot of the restoration work, bird surveys, and it's really fun to be out here today because his two loves were nature and being an athlete," said Joselin Matkins, executive director of the Teton Regional Land Trust.

All proceeds of the event will go toward Wray Landon's Legacy Fund.

"And when you have a son dies at the age 30, you're life stops, and to go forward and the only thing you can do is to do something positive," said Lani Landon.

Over the years, they've collected more than $110,000.