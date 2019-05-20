2 Montana women killed in I-15 crash

MGN Online

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two women were killed when their vehicle rolled off of Interstate 15, at mile marker 25, just north of Malad at around 5:35 p.m. Sunday.

Idaho State Police said Janice Breitenfeldt, 61, of Whitehall,Montana was driving a 2000 Ford Excursion, pulling a 33 foot camp trailer, when she drove off the right shoulder of the road. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top.

The driver and her passenger, identified as Skye Breitenfeldt, 29, of Whitehall, Montana, were both wearing seat belts, but died of their injuries at the scene of the crash.

