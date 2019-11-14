2 regional cities receive grant awards

Wikipedia

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - American Falls and Challis will each receive $150,000 in federal grants.

Governor Brad Little said the money comes from the state administered Community Development Block Grant program.

In American Falls, the funds will help replace playground equipment. In Challis, the grants will help build an ADA accessible restroom and parking.

"One of the greatest assets that we can offer our communities is to partner with them in helping to improve their infrastructure, attract new businesses, and better serve their citizens," said Tom Kealey, Director of Idaho Commerce. "It's truly encouraging to see all the growth and development across Idaho assisted by the CDBG program."

All of the grant awards were reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council, with ultimate approval from the Governor.

The six cities receiving CDBG grants are:



Job Creation Awards

•City of Fruitland – Construction of NW 7th Street - $500,000

•City of Rupert – Extension of water, wastewater, and electrical - $420,000

•City of Fruitland – Construction of NW 9th Street - $230,000



Public Park Awards

•City of Rupert – Construction of a pickleball complex - $150,000

•City of American Falls – Replacing playground equipment - $150,000

•City of Deary – Construction of ADA restroom facility - $89,000

•City of Challis – Construction of ADA restroom, parking, and connectivity - $150,000



Senior Center Award

•City of Plummer – Conversion of building into the Senior Center - $150,000

