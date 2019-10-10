News

2 vehicle crash blocks I-15 lane near Dubois

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 12:06 PM MDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 01:13 PM MDT

DUBOIS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 168, near Dubois Thursday around 5:05 a.m.  

ISP reports Joseph Melfi, 36, of Taylor, Ut was driving a 2000 Kenworth semi pulling double trailers, and Lindy Larson, 45, of Lodi, CA was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban pulling a horse trailer.  

Melfi rear-ended Larson and went off the right shoulder and rolled. Larson also went off the right shoulder.

ISP said Melfi was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and Larson was wearing a seatbelt.

One lane of travel is still blocked for the investigation of the crash.

