2 women connected to South Dakota murder investigation arrested in Idaho

Christina Haney and Martece Saddler

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Two women wanted in connection with a murder case in South Dakota are being held in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff's office said Christina Haney, 22, and Martece Saddler, 30, were arrested Wednesday night by Idaho State Police.

Troopers found the women near Spencer, who were riding in a Salt Lake Express van on Interstate 15.

The women are being held in the Madison County Jail waiting for extradition.

According to police in Sioux City, South Dakota, the two are material witnesses to a shooting that occurred on June 8. Three men were shot and one of them died.

Warrants for Saddler and Haney were issued Monday along with Ramon Deron Smith who is suspected of shooting the three men.

Larry Carr Jr. died Monday from his injuries.

According to court documents retrieved by KSFY, the women were in a dispute with other women through social media.

A group of about 8 people came to resolve the dispute at an apartment.building in Sioux Falls.

According to court documents, Carr was standing in the parking lot when Smith, allegedly, came outside and starting firing a handgun into the group of people. Carr and two other people were injured.

Following the shooting, Smith fled in Haney's 2000 Buick Park Avenue.