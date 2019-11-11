2019 Veterans Day deals

Monday is Veterans Day and all over Eastern Idaho, people and businesses are showing their support for our troops.

Men and women who have served our county will be able to find great deals and some freebies.

Here are some you can find near you:

Your local Albertsons store will be offering a 10% off grocery orders with a valid military ID.

Chili's restaurant is honored to be at your service. Select entree items will be free of charge.

If there's a movie you're hoping see, at any AMC Theater you'll get to a free large popcorn with the purchase of a military-priced movie ticket.

General Motors is recognizing veterans every day of November with offers from Chevy, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

Kohl’s retail store honors their vets every day of the year but on November 11, the store is doubling its 15% discount to 30% for active and former military members.

Jiffy Lube is offering veterans and active-duty military a free oil change. This offer is exclusive for vets in at Utah, Idaho and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Planet Fitness invites all veterans and active military personnel for a free workout. Bring a workout buddy at no additional charge, and relax after your workout with a free Hydro Massage and chair massages.

Taylorview Dental is honoring Veterans Day all month long. They are offering all veterans a free dental exam and X-rays.

For more Veterans Day deals, discounts, and freebies click here.