4-H Clubs to begin wild-horse training

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Youth representing eight different eastern Idaho 4-H clubs will select yearling wild horses next Wednesday, June 5, at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds in Blackfoot.

The youth will begin training their selected horses in leading, loading in a horse trailer, and picking up their feet. They will then offer the horses for adoption during the Eastern Idaho State Fair September 2, 2019.

Eleven 4-H members representing clubs from Bear Lake to Custer Counties, will have the opportunity to handle a young horse and hone their skills.

"I really enjoy watching the kids become great ambassadors for the wild horse and burro program – promoting and educating those they contact," said Challis Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Kevin Lloyd. "Their excitement is influencing and changing misconceptions about wild horses through their training and participation in equine events."

Over 300 wild horses have been adopted into good homes since the program began in 2009. Over 500 4-H members have developed wild-horse handling skills. At the same time, more than $43,000 has been raised for Idaho 4-H clubs.