4th Annual Ghostly Gathering raises awareness for child abuse prevention

4th Annual Ghostly Gathering

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Ninjas, superheroes and even dinosaurs attended the 4th annual Ghostly Gathering at the Mountiain View Event Center.

The Bannock Youth Foundation's event allows families to Trick-or-Treat in a safe, warm environment, while also raising awareness for a good cause.

The event is held every year to help prevent child abuse and trauma. Every adult that comes in will get a pamphlet on child abuse prevention.

The event is held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The BYF asks attendees to bring a small donation or a food item to donate to the food bank. In exchange, your name will be entered into a raffle for a prize.

“One of the really cool partnerships that we have is with the Idaho Food Bank, they actually do their mobile pantry at this event," said Shannon Fox, a BYF program coordinator. "We have the ability for families in need to take food boxes when they leave."

Last year, the food bank gave out about 100 boxes of food to families at this event. Nearly 3,000 people attended in 2018.

Lines are expected to be inside to avoid the cold weather.