IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Fire Department hosted their 4th annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday evening.

Community members enjoyed free food, games, an obstacle course, booths, and fire education booths.

The event is a kick-off to Fire Prevention Week which begins Oct. 6.

This year's theme for Fire Prevention Week is 'Not all heroes wear capes, plan your escape.'